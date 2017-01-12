ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Thunderstruck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Thunderstruck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.8 16 reviews

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck is a powerful rock ‘n’ roll themed CBD strain without the big hair. Named after the AC/DC song of the same name, you might have guessed that Thunderstruck is the genetic cross of two high-CBD ACDC phenotypes. And just when you thought things couldn't get more metal, Thunderstruck offers consumers a 12:1 CBD/THC ratio that can help ease nausea, abate seizure activity, and reduce inflammation all while keeping the consumer clear headed. The aroma and flavors of Thunderstruck are grassy and subtle. Enjoy this sativa-dominant cross if you are looking for a quality medicinal strain with little to no psychoactive effects.    

 

Reviews

16

more reviews
write a review

Find Thunderstruck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Thunderstruck nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
Thunderstruck
Strain child
Harley Storm
child

Products with Thunderstruck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Thunderstruck nearby.