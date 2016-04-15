ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for JamaicaMeLol
Member since 2017
Decent terpine profile and bag appeal. If you have none, or not much experience with medicating, this is for you. Effects are very mild. Works well as a mood enhancer. Falls short pertaining to pain alleviation, appetite stimulation, or sleeplessness.
CreativeHappy
Avatar for MisMe
Member since 2017
I literally just smoked my anger away. It allowed my to calm down to clearly think about the situation. Kinda hazey in the head, nice body buzz. I am completely relaxed right now, no anxiety feels good.
Avatar for DankOnlyPlease
Member since 2016
Unique, moderate high. If grown properly it will taste deli c i o u s.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for lgonzalez1997
Member since 2016
Anybody who reviewed this strain and said it was weak is a liar, this is a more than subtle strain for the average stoner to the heavy stoner like myself. Nice body tingle and a bit of a head high with some focus. Overall a nice strain thats just being explore.
User uploaded image of Tigermelon
Avatar for Alliento
Member since 2016
weak as hell and it was from cali
Avatar for Alliento
Member since 2016
weak.low head buzz.don't last long
