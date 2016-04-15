Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tigermelon.
Reviews
7
JamaicaMeLol
Member since 2017
Decent terpine profile and bag appeal. If you have none, or not much experience with medicating, this is for you. Effects are very mild. Works well as a mood enhancer. Falls short pertaining to pain alleviation, appetite stimulation, or sleeplessness.
I literally just smoked my anger away. It allowed my to calm down to clearly think about the situation. Kinda hazey in the head, nice body buzz. I am completely relaxed right now, no anxiety feels good.
Anybody who reviewed this strain and said it was weak is a liar, this is a more than subtle strain for the average stoner to the heavy stoner like myself. Nice body tingle and a bit of a head high with some focus. Overall a nice strain thats just being explore.