Tigerz Eye reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tigerz Eye.
Tigerz Eye strain effects
Tigerz Eye strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
d........s
February 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My first medical prescription in the UK, Scotland. Wow, just the whole process and how it arrived at my door, truly living in great times. What can I say about this Beauty of a strain ♥️ This batch was from Herdade Das Barrocas company from Portugal. The label says 22% but after experiencing an amazing smoke full of fruity terpenes with some gas thanks to it's genetics and parent strain involved making this truly one not to miss. Also completely covered in frosted crystals that looks to be in the 30's% I would guess. Light and dark greens with purples and indigo, orange to like orange pistels, The smoke was great all the way through. You don't need much in a joint/spliff to feel the strong effects of this strain. Definitely a night time smoke but could be enjoyed in low doses if your partner or friends enjoy sharing a few tokes then it could be a nice relaxing afternoon time. I don't kid how strong this strain is, try for yourself and see if it works for you. 15 out of 10 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐👅🍓🍑🫐⛽💤💤 If you are happy with my review feel free to contact me leafy, happy to help with reviews or anything else you have in mind. Happy Medicating Everyone 😎🙏
S........9
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Nice green and purple buds Tricom covered smells kind of funky, smokes, really good nice high
a........b
May 5, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Nice terps however not very strong
T........d
January 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I have been smoking cannabis for 24 years and as far as effects go, this is it. 10/10. Pain management excellent without sedation. Anxiety management excellent, Stress management excellent, bipolar disorder management excellent. Very talkative, uplifting euphoria accompanied by a relaxing vibe. Tiger's Eye is a must try!
j........s
April 1, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
One of the best I’ve ever tried in 10 years of consumption across California, the Netherlands and the UK medical market. Incredible smell and taste, beautiful colours and a potent sedative and pain relieving effect. A comfy, sleepy cocoon.
c........9
May 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Shocked how much I love this strain! It’s different, that’s all I can really say.. Worth a smoke if you get the opportunity!
d........r
May 17, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
this strain is a heavy indica based one. I find the taste and smell to be lovely. both fruity with a hint of lavender. great for pain and PTSD. fast hitting. after a few you will be feeling extremely chilled. I love the taste of it. I get a Turkish delight kind of twang to it. a lovely strain. it looks beautiful 😍.
r........m
February 20, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
10/10 strain