stock photo similar to Tigerz Eye
Tigerz Eye
San Francisco-based Compound Genetics is the breeder of the weed strain Tigerz Eye—a cross of Jokerz 31 x GastroPop. That brings together two of Compound’s marquee strains Jokerz and GastroPop. The result? Ferocious THC power in an attractive, large purple, icy nug. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid designed for growers to get paid with notes of Gelato, figs, grapes, and floral fuel. Let us know how it smells, taste and its affects by leaving a review below.
Tigerz Eye strain effects
Tigerz Eye strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tigerz Eye strain reviews12
d........s
February 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
S........9
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
j........s
April 1, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy