My first medical prescription in the UK, Scotland. Wow, just the whole process and how it arrived at my door, truly living in great times. What can I say about this Beauty of a strain ♥️ This batch was from Herdade Das Barrocas company from Portugal. The label says 22% but after experiencing an amazing smoke full of fruity terpenes with some gas thanks to it's genetics and parent strain involved making this truly one not to miss. Also completely covered in frosted crystals that looks to be in the 30's% I would guess. Light and dark greens with purples and indigo, orange to like orange pistels, The smoke was great all the way through. You don't need much in a joint/spliff to feel the strong effects of this strain. Definitely a night time smoke but could be enjoyed in low doses if your partner or friends enjoy sharing a few tokes then it could be a nice relaxing afternoon time. I don't kid how strong this strain is, try for yourself and see if it works for you. 15 out of 10 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐👅🍓🍑🫐⛽💤💤 If you are happy with my review feel free to contact me leafy, happy to help with reviews or anything else you have in mind. Happy Medicating Everyone 😎🙏