Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tillamook Strawberry.
Reviews
23
420dabraham710
Member since 2015
Great strain for daytime , really relaxing, good for focus and looking track of time .Watch a movie and out the phone down. The flavor stays in your mouth from the vape cart and it’s pretty good. Would recommend for adhd and epilepsy patients like me.
I actually really liked this hybrid for day use not night use too much Sativa for night use it’s really nice and great quality surterra had this fine blend in a vape cartridge for 60$ and it was perfect for day time good terpines really good for cutting the chop
I have Dysautonomia & trend towards Sativas over Indicas. Hybrids in general are very miss or hit. Mostly miss hence the way I said it. This is sadly one of them. Knowing it's a Diesel strain & Sour Diesel is good for me, this acts like an Indica. It makes you lazy, snappy, & in a bad mo...
well I got this from surterra wellness in Florida sold under the brand "Florida's Finest" I was disappointed in the grandaddy purplemi had from them but did e joy the myakka. stive but for my medical needs this Tillamook strawberry knocks it out of the park, I have several ptsd and anxiety, a lot of...
It’s a pretty good strand in my opinion. Tastes great and feels great. If your a advanced person then this is for you. It helps with pain at the same time giving you some energy. Great new strand that’s starting to go around