Avatar for 420dabraham710
Member since 2015
Great strain for daytime , really relaxing, good for focus and looking track of time .Watch a movie and out the phone down. The flavor stays in your mouth from the vape cart and it’s pretty good. Would recommend for adhd and epilepsy patients like me.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
I actually really liked this hybrid for day use not night use too much Sativa for night use it’s really nice and great quality surterra had this fine blend in a vape cartridge for 60$ and it was perfect for day time good terpines really good for cutting the chop
FocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Heckrock
Member since 2019
I have Dysautonomia &amp; trend towards Sativas over Indicas. Hybrids in general are very miss or hit. Mostly miss hence the way I said it. This is sadly one of them. Knowing it's a Diesel strain &amp; Sour Diesel is good for me, this acts like an Indica. It makes you lazy, snappy, &amp; in a bad mo...
Sleepy
Avatar for FirLam
Member since 2017
Highly recommend for female consumers. As for Male consumers, those same effects could be obtained with a strain called: Polynesian Thin Mint.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
User uploaded image of Tillamook Strawberry
Avatar for hamm3rANDsickl3
Member since 2019
well I got this from surterra wellness in Florida sold under the brand "Florida's Finest" I was disappointed in the grandaddy purplemi had from them but did e joy the myakka. stive but for my medical needs this Tillamook strawberry knocks it out of the park, I have several ptsd and anxiety, a lot of...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for Bballalexx
Member since 2018
It’s a pretty good strand in my opinion. Tastes great and feels great. If your a advanced person then this is for you. It helps with pain at the same time giving you some energy. Great new strand that’s starting to go around
Avatar for spierce21
Member since 2018
Tastes like strawberries and kerosene. One hit left me anxious and scattered, enough that I couldn't work all day. Head high is neverending, apparently.
EnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for momoneymel
Member since 2018
It entices you with a subtly sweet smell; smooth inhale and smooth exhale. The remaining taste of diesel left in my mouth and nose feels too heavy and strong.
