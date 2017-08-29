ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Tillamook Strawberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners.

Tillamook Strawberry

Tillamook Strawberry is a mash-up between Alphakronik Genes and Dark Horse Genetics for AKG’s Collaboration Series. Described by the breeder as the “diesel lover’s dream,” Tillamook Strawberry smells like a gas station in a strawberry field. The strain’s foliage is deep green with tight buds and the effects are bright yet soothing, promoting focus and relaxation. Utilize Tillamook Strawberry to improve your mood and counter depression and anxiety. 

Reviews

24

Avatar for SilvaSmoker
Member since 2016
The local dispensary had this strain on special, so I picked up a gram to give it a try. Ended up going back the next day to pick up another eighth of it. Why? First of all, the smell: Sweet strawberries with hints of diesel. The aroma alone made my mouth water, and my expectations were met with th...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for GrapesonGrapesonGrapes
Member since 2016
A very pleasant strain to chief on. This strain is very mood softening and is a great all day smoke. Provides some nice relaxation coupled with a clear focus. The buds are long, frosty, and compact. The color is a limey green with amber and yellow calyxes. The smell was a nutty sweet vanilla. The ta...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
I actually really liked this hybrid for day use not night use too much Sativa for night use it’s really nice and great quality surterra had this fine blend in a vape cartridge for 60$ and it was perfect for day time good terpines really good for cutting the chop
FocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for OrdinaryBud
Member since 2017
Tillamook Strawberry produced by Cowlitz Gold personally provides the effects and flavors described on its Leafly description. At ~0.25g smoked flower, provides strong stress relief, euphoria, and appreciation for sound. At ~0.5g smoked flower, aforementioned effects intensify and mild short-term me...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StateofMorgan
Member since 2016
This is the only strain I can smoke and be 100% certain things will get done. I smoke other strains for pre-chore energy--like Alpha Blue or Stella Blue--but they don't come with a guarantee I'll stay on task. Tillamook Strawberry is FOCUSED. I can smoke a couple of hours before work, and even if I ...
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Bruce Banner
parent
Strain
Tillamook Strawberry

