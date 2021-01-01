Loading…
Timewarp

aka Texada Timewarp

Hybrid
THC 15%CBG 1%Pinene

Timewarp potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Timewarp, also known as Texada Timewarp, is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Timewarp. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Timewarp terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Timewarp is pinene, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Pinene (pine)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)

