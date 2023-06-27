I picked this up at a pretty sketchy place in LA that is no longer open. The prices were unbeatable though. The strain to me is not my favorite as I was more in my head than I would like to be. The flavor in my dry herb vape was tasty. The strain did make me feel pretty happy, and I was laughing a lot, which are both things I like. It gave me a pretty bad headache afterwards but I smoked too much so that’s on me. Overall it was a good high just not my favorite, I didn’t write it down but I think this one tested around 25%.