T.I.T.S. strain effects
T.I.T.S. strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
B........S
June 27, 2023
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
I bout this as a novelty smoke for the name. Now its in my grow room great lineage. If you like Sour diesel strains. F with this. Your welcome. - Lucifer Curtis Cluff Jr.
E........7
February 13, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is the first true Blue sour Diesel cross I've ever had done right ...This is up there with some of the best flower I've ever seen and smoked in my life, that includes the Cannabis cups that I attended... it is off the charts, coming in %31.86 grown by IC Collective . OG KB × SOUR DIESEL or Chem Scout x Sour D???.. I'm a bit confused about what's on the collectible bottle and the research i did on IC COLLECTIVE'$ Website,hope they update it... nonetheless some of the best smoke I've ever had. visually stunning ,cured perfectly and in my opinion exotic for the fact I've never tasted anything like it and it's a true blue creeper and a Super heavy ,heavy hitter. 👽🪩⛽
m........u
August 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hands down my favorite so far
m........n
December 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
It has a very good taste and is a head high bc it’s Sativa I would smoke it sparingly as I feel really nice right now.
c........0
Today
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
It’s definitely The Shit. Wow. Got the IC Collective strain of it and it’s gas!! ⚡️⛽️
k........b
August 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is the best I’ve had since back in college when we had what they called whacky weed.
r........7
March 6, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Dizzy
I picked this up at a pretty sketchy place in LA that is no longer open. The prices were unbeatable though. The strain to me is not my favorite as I was more in my head than I would like to be. The flavor in my dry herb vape was tasty. The strain did make me feel pretty happy, and I was laughing a lot, which are both things I like. It gave me a pretty bad headache afterwards but I smoked too much so that’s on me. Overall it was a good high just not my favorite, I didn’t write it down but I think this one tested around 25%.
j........2
March 17, 2024
Aroused
it was soft. kinda tasted like skin. very squishy and make good pillow. I have partaken in the consumption of t.i.t.s. but I can't say much about the smoking or dabbing? definitely a lot of euphoria tho and I certainly was energized. depression was non-existent after that yk. thoroughly enjoyed but it was a little more expensive than $20.