HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

T.I.T.S.

T.I.T.S. is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Forum Cookies. This strain is named after its acronym for This Is The Shit, which reflects its potent and flavorful profile. T.I.T.S. is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T.I.T.S. effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose T.I.T.S. when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by West Coast Cure, T.I.T.S. features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of T.I.T.S. typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a sativa-dominant hybrid that can help them feel happy and motivated. T.I.T.S. is also known for its shiny and sticky buds that resemble candy.

T.I.T.S. strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

T.I.T.S. strain helps with

  Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  Arthritis
    20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
T.I.T.S. strain reviews

June 27, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
I bout this as a novelty smoke for the name. Now its in my grow room great lineage. If you like Sour diesel strains. F with this. Your welcome. - Lucifer Curtis Cluff Jr.
6 people found this helpful
February 13, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
This is the first true Blue sour Diesel cross I've ever had done right ...This is up there with some of the best flower I've ever seen and smoked in my life, that includes the Cannabis cups that I attended... it is off the charts, coming in %31.86 grown by IC Collective . OG KB × SOUR DIESEL or Chem Scout x Sour D???.. I'm a bit confused about what's on the collectible bottle and the research i did on IC COLLECTIVE'$ Website,hope they update it... nonetheless some of the best smoke I've ever had. visually stunning ,cured perfectly and in my opinion exotic for the fact I've never tasted anything like it and it's a true blue creeper and a Super heavy ,heavy hitter. 👽🪩⛽
1 person found this helpful
August 13, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Hands down my favorite so far
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

