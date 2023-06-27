This is the first true Blue sour Diesel cross I've ever had done right ...This is up there with some of the best flower I've ever seen and smoked in my life, that includes the Cannabis cups that I attended... it is off the charts, coming in %31.86 grown by IC Collective . OG KB × SOUR DIESEL or Chem Scout x Sour D???.. I'm a bit confused about what's on the collectible bottle and the research i did on IC COLLECTIVE'$ Website,hope they update it... nonetheless some of the best smoke I've ever had. visually stunning ,cured perfectly and in my opinion exotic for the fact I've never tasted anything like it and it's a true blue creeper and a Super heavy ,heavy hitter. 👽🪩⛽