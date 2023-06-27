T.I.T.S.
T.I.T.S. is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Forum Cookies. This strain is named after its acronym for This Is The Shit, which reflects its potent and flavorful profile. T.I.T.S. is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T.I.T.S. effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose T.I.T.S. when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by West Coast Cure, T.I.T.S. features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of T.I.T.S. typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a sativa-dominant hybrid that can help them feel happy and motivated. T.I.T.S. is also known for its shiny and sticky buds that resemble candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T.I.T.S., tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
T.I.T.S. strain effects
T.I.T.S. strain helps with
20% of people say it helps with Depression
20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
