Titty Sprinkles strain effects

Reported by 48 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Happy

Titty Sprinkles strain helps with

  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression

March 21, 2022
Half way thru the joint trying to write a review in on how GREAT this is. From Good Day Farms at Coco’s in Missouri. First of all, beautiful premium buds. The flavor profile is insane, it’s very fruity - reminiscent of cherries at first- then you get a peppery slow burn down your throat. Hits very smooth. Definitely felt cerebral effects before any physical body high, not a creeper. In yo face! I’m a seasoned smoker and I’d def recommend this for anyone struggling with anxiety, mood disorders like Bipolar, BPD or schizoaffective etc. I struggle with the latter and it’s quite balancing. However as time passes my PMS symptoms are being hushed as well. Helping with cramps, gastrointestinal upset and muscle spasms. Also, 10% of proceeds went to support Breast Cancer Research so that’s beautiful as well. Great strain, 9/10.
49 people found this helpful
October 29, 2022
I’m a 49 year old seasoned cannabis connoisseur and this strain is one you don’t wanna pass up trying for yourself. Starting from an instant steady head to the body buzz this tasty strain will make you SMILE. I chose it over the other 427 strains at my disposal to test its effects on anxiety. Without a doubt it hits the spot. This spicy finishing tasty wonder killed my anxiety but didn’t kill my motivation. Very Euphoric and relaxing. I found it kind of hard to concentrate while being overwhelmed with just an obnoxiously good feeling. Kind of like back when I first got high 30 some years ago. I will definitely purchase this one again
29 people found this helpful
March 30, 2022
Bought this one for the name but it is actually a really good strain. Very similar to gelato or runtz.
15 people found this helpful
May 12, 2023
The Captain can tell no lies, I purchased this strand on the name alone. You should too, it’s a gnarly strand, that I would give 5 and a half thumbs up to. The only thing is after smoking it, I got lost in the mirror, and my goldfish told me we were out of Dr Pepper. Sadly we were both too stoned to drive, but luckily Betty no eyes came to rescue on her horse Bartholomew to save the day. Would smoke again, and you should too.
11 people found this helpful
August 24, 2022
Very much a body high. Feel extremely relaxed, but had a couple good phone calls with friends. Smoked again a couple hours later and feeling calm and able to edit my photography with a smile on my face.
8 people found this helpful
March 27, 2022
Heady and tired. Nice effect.
7 people found this helpful
March 18, 2023
Came home after a long day with a migraine. Normally I would take prescription pain meds which would make me nauseous but instead I smoked a few bowls! Before I knew it my vision was back to normal and I could barely feel the pain in my eye. This strain keeps surprising me
5 people found this helpful
October 14, 2023
This strain is SO smooth. Very calming full body high, and my pain feels like it turned into tingles. Would highly (no pun intended 🙂) recommend for anxiety/pain!!
5 people found this helpful

