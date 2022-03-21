stock photo similar to Titty Sprinkles
IndicaTHC 16%CBG 1%

Titty Sprinkles

Titty Sprinkles is a indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Purple Punch 2.0. Titty Sprinkles is 16% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers and medical patients; the strain was bred to raise awareness for breast cancer. Leafly customers tell us Titty Sprinkles effects include happy, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Titty Sprinkles when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, arthritis. Bred by Secret Society Seed Co., Titty Sprinkles features flavors like diesel, berry, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Titty Sprinkles typically ranges from $20–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Titty Sprinkles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Titty Sprinkles strain effects

Reported by 48 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Happy

Titty Sprinkles strain helps with

  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression
Titty Sprinkles strain reviews48

March 21, 2022
Half way thru the joint trying to write a review in on how GREAT this is. From Good Day Farms at Coco’s in Missouri. First of all, beautiful premium buds. The flavor profile is insane, it’s very fruity - reminiscent of cherries at first- then you get a peppery slow burn down your throat. Hits very smooth. Definitely felt cerebral effects before any physical body high, not a creeper. In yo face! I’m a seasoned smoker and I’d def recommend this for anyone struggling with anxiety, mood disorders like Bipolar, BPD or schizoaffective etc. I struggle with the latter and it’s quite balancing. However as time passes my PMS symptoms are being hushed as well. Helping with cramps, gastrointestinal upset and muscle spasms. Also, 10% of proceeds went to support Breast Cancer Research so that’s beautiful as well. Great strain, 9/10.
49 people found this helpful
October 29, 2022
I’m a 49 year old seasoned cannabis connoisseur and this strain is one you don’t wanna pass up trying for yourself. Starting from an instant steady head to the body buzz this tasty strain will make you SMILE. I chose it over the other 427 strains at my disposal to test its effects on anxiety. Without a doubt it hits the spot. This spicy finishing tasty wonder killed my anxiety but didn’t kill my motivation. Very Euphoric and relaxing. I found it kind of hard to concentrate while being overwhelmed with just an obnoxiously good feeling. Kind of like back when I first got high 30 some years ago. I will definitely purchase this one again
29 people found this helpful
March 30, 2022
Bought this one for the name but it is actually a really good strain. Very similar to gelato or runtz.
15 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

