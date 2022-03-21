Titty Sprinkles
Titty Sprinkles is a indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Purple Punch 2.0. Titty Sprinkles is 16% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers and medical patients; the strain was bred to raise awareness for breast cancer. Leafly customers tell us Titty Sprinkles effects include happy, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Titty Sprinkles when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, arthritis. Bred by Secret Society Seed Co., Titty Sprinkles features flavors like diesel, berry, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Titty Sprinkles typically ranges from $20–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Titty Sprinkles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Titty Sprinkles strain effects
Titty Sprinkles strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
