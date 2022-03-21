Half way thru the joint trying to write a review in on how GREAT this is. From Good Day Farms at Coco’s in Missouri. First of all, beautiful premium buds. The flavor profile is insane, it’s very fruity - reminiscent of cherries at first- then you get a peppery slow burn down your throat. Hits very smooth. Definitely felt cerebral effects before any physical body high, not a creeper. In yo face! I’m a seasoned smoker and I’d def recommend this for anyone struggling with anxiety, mood disorders like Bipolar, BPD or schizoaffective etc. I struggle with the latter and it’s quite balancing. However as time passes my PMS symptoms are being hushed as well. Helping with cramps, gastrointestinal upset and muscle spasms. Also, 10% of proceeds went to support Breast Cancer Research so that’s beautiful as well. Great strain, 9/10.