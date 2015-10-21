Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain TJ's CBD.
Reviews
21
jaxelrood
Member since 2016
I’ve tried dozens of CBD strains and this will always be my favorite. Very functional and happy and uplifting :) I could smoke it to help with my anxiety and then go to class without being high or spacey. TJ’s did an incredible job with this one!
A great addition to any medical marijuana patients medication rotation. This is a great strain for morning or afternoon pick me up's plus it's got that added pain relief that'll calm your aches and pains also great for PTSD patients. A couple sessions in a bong or joint maybe an a vape would do you ...
I can't handle much THC, it makes me really sick to my stomach. This strain is low enough in THC that I can smoke as needed for my pain and it really does help. A serious godsend for my chronic illnesses. THANK YOU SO MUCH!
If you are looking for a head high this isn't for you. If you are looking for something to help with pain then try this. The batch I got was a little low but I just had to smoke a little more to take the pain away. Able to keep a straight head though which was nice.
TJ's set me up with whole flower medicines in capsule and flower. Breathtakingly fragrant and gorgeous buds in several varieties, all varieties with great flavor. I use cannabis for relief from chronic intractable pain, fibromyalgia, ptsd and peripheral neuropathy. TJ.s Purple Kush helped me with...