TJ's CBD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain TJ's CBD.

Reviews

21

Avatar for jaxelrood
Member since 2016
I’ve tried dozens of CBD strains and this will always be my favorite. Very functional and happy and uplifting :) I could smoke it to help with my anxiety and then go to class without being high or spacey. TJ’s did an incredible job with this one!


feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Oregon-Canna-Reviews
Member since 2018
A great addition to any medical marijuana patients medication rotation. This is a great strain for morning or afternoon pick me up's plus it's got that added pain relief that'll calm your aches and pains also great for PTSD patients. A couple sessions in a bong or joint maybe an a vape would do you ...


feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for InaiaJayne
Member since 2017
I can't handle much THC, it makes me really sick to my stomach. This strain is low enough in THC that I can smoke as needed for my pain and it really does help. A serious godsend for my chronic illnesses. THANK YOU SO MUCH!


feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Bonerweed69
Member since 2016
love this strain. It really helped me write this review, minus the spicy boners


feelings
Photos

User uploaded image of TJ's CBD
Avatar for Majestic12man
Member since 2016
Top flight daytime choice for body pain relief while remaking on task and focused. I can't wait to try this one again. A true multi purpose strain if I ever saw one.


feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for tylerjamison
Member since 2015
this skin cancer fighting cannabis is the NJ umber one biological begining. good luck finding me. :) 😘😘


feelings
Avatar for bigbear00
Member since 2016
If you are looking for a head high this isn't for you. If you are looking for something to help with pain then try this. The batch I got was a little low but I just had to smoke a little more to take the pain away. Able to keep a straight head though which was nice.


feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for FairieGodmother
Member since 2016
TJ's set me up with whole flower medicines in capsule and flower. Breathtakingly fragrant and gorgeous buds in several varieties, all varieties with great flavor. I use cannabis for relief from chronic intractable pain, fibromyalgia, ptsd and peripheral neuropathy. TJ.s Purple Kush helped me with...


feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed