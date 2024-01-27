TK91 reviews
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 42% of people say it helps with Inflammation
d........e
January 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tried this strain for the first time today! Harvested Jan 10 of this year, it was super aromatic, sticky and fresh. Delicious citrusy, earth aroma and equally tasty terps. I have diagnosed MDD, bipolar disorder and BPD, and have lately been struggling with emotional regulation. This strain helped me relax and calm my mind pretty much right away! No paranoia or anxiety :) Very soothing. Definitely boosted my mood and helped me turn my day around!
M........9
December 5, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
picked up a Oz of High supply chem91xtriangle kush(tk91) for $100 Definitely picking up on the earthy taste on the exhale, pick up the slight chocolate on ghost inhales. very smooth smoke, no problem completely ghosting a hit had a tight sore neck(couldn't look to the right) half way through the blunt and its loosening up.
j........z
March 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Due to mental health reasons I decided to try cannabis. I have been searching for a strain that’s my “go to” and consistently reliable on effects I want. First, Cresco brand is excellent, quality is there. Yesterday I tried TK91 and it absolutely nailed every box important to me. So far this is my favorite strain. I feel calm, confident, creative, pain free, and happy.
m........y
April 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I never thought I would want to make a public review of anything, but... I think this strain might be a keeper (like the Gas station sushi of the sativa realm.) ***These are "my" initial findings*** First made me start forgeting about my troubles... then "come on get happy!"..(helped anxiety right away!) Then... Made me hungry. . (Making food is fun and rewarding!) And if you decide to take a nap, your dreams might be more vivid (even a short nap) in my experience. Also, I'm recovering from rotator cuff surgery and having some weird foot inflammation and pain. This strain seems to be helping all of the symptoms. Might make you sleepy if you let it.. or are already tired. To be continued.. And .. I think it goes to 11! (If you let it!--> turn up some music that makes you happy [ear buds or headphones] and play it as loud as you want!) Enjoy! -_- M.D.
m........t
August 24, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
This was nice I felt super relaxed and this was my first ever strain (like two months ago) and I just got it in a pen recently cuz my first experience with it was so good
k........0
June 21, 2024
Got this today from SunnySide. Smells and looks great. Figured couldn’t pass it up $45 7grams. Still not my favorite by High Supply. I prefer the Rainbows and Cherries by them. But, this here. Like it damn near just as much.
a........e
Today
Focused
Relaxed
I have bulging disks, stenosis, and radiculopathy from c2 to c8 in my neck. this is a great weed to relax the nerves and calm the pain, while still being clear minded to do every day tasks. Tastes like a strong cup of black coffee so even better!