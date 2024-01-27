I never thought I would want to make a public review of anything, but... I think this strain might be a keeper (like the Gas station sushi of the sativa realm.) ***These are "my" initial findings*** First made me start forgeting about my troubles... then "come on get happy!"..(helped anxiety right away!) Then... Made me hungry. . (Making food is fun and rewarding!) And if you decide to take a nap, your dreams might be more vivid (even a short nap) in my experience. Also, I'm recovering from rotator cuff surgery and having some weird foot inflammation and pain. This strain seems to be helping all of the symptoms. Might make you sleepy if you let it.. or are already tired. To be continued.. And .. I think it goes to 11! (If you let it!--> turn up some music that makes you happy [ear buds or headphones] and play it as loud as you want!) Enjoy! -_- M.D.