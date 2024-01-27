Tried this strain for the first time today! Harvested Jan 10 of this year, it was super aromatic, sticky and fresh. Delicious citrusy, earth aroma and equally tasty terps. I have diagnosed MDD, bipolar disorder and BPD, and have lately been struggling with emotional regulation. This strain helped me relax and calm my mind pretty much right away! No paranoia or anxiety :) Very soothing. Definitely boosted my mood and helped me turn my day around!