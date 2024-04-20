TKO reviews
R........R
April 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I purchased flower from Harbor House Collective. They cross Triangle Kush with Northern Lights #1 to make their TKO strain. It is one of the most helpful strains for someone who suffers from insomnia because of ADHD. After smoking, you feel like you're floating on a cloud and just kinda fade away into a deep sleep. I usually need a pharmaceutical concoction to put me out, but one bowl of TKO will put me to sleep all night. I haven't smoked this for any reason other than to help me sleep, so I can't say what the daytime effects would be.
J........0
January 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Impressive results.
s........n
January 24, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
I enjoyed this strain. I couldn’t face an entire blunt. Definitely gave me the munchies, which i haven’t experienced in a long time. I was also in bed early every night lol
l........y
October 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I read someone else right that it makes you feel like you’re on a cloud when you’re done smoking and I think that is a good way to put it. You definitely feel cloudy in your mind and body in a good way. Not cloudy like you can’t think way definitely would purchase again, I also someone that struggles with serious anxiety so I have to be careful about what strains I smoke so if anyone reading this has the same issue then I hope this information helps. TKO is safe for real. I would recommend it at night definitely