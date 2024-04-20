I read someone else right that it makes you feel like you’re on a cloud when you’re done smoking and I think that is a good way to put it. You definitely feel cloudy in your mind and body in a good way. Not cloudy like you can’t think way definitely would purchase again, I also someone that struggles with serious anxiety so I have to be careful about what strains I smoke so if anyone reading this has the same issue then I hope this information helps. TKO is safe for real. I would recommend it at night definitely