HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

TKO

TKO is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and GMO. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. TKO is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, the average price of TKO typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about TKO’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed TKO, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

TKO strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

TKO strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Seizures
    25% of people say it helps with Seizures
TKO strain reviews4

April 20, 2024
I purchased flower from Harbor House Collective. They cross Triangle Kush with Northern Lights #1 to make their TKO strain. It is one of the most helpful strains for someone who suffers from insomnia because of ADHD. After smoking, you feel like you're floating on a cloud and just kinda fade away into a deep sleep. I usually need a pharmaceutical concoction to put me out, but one bowl of TKO will put me to sleep all night. I haven't smoked this for any reason other than to help me sleep, so I can't say what the daytime effects would be.
2 people found this helpful
January 9, 2024
Impressive results.
January 24, 2024
I enjoyed this strain. I couldn’t face an entire blunt. Definitely gave me the munchies, which i haven’t experienced in a long time. I was also in bed early every night lol
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight