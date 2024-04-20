I purchased flower from Harbor House Collective. They cross Triangle Kush with Northern Lights #1 to make their TKO strain. It is one of the most helpful strains for someone who suffers from insomnia because of ADHD. After smoking, you feel like you're floating on a cloud and just kinda fade away into a deep sleep. I usually need a pharmaceutical concoction to put me out, but one bowl of TKO will put me to sleep all night. I haven't smoked this for any reason other than to help me sleep, so I can't say what the daytime effects would be.