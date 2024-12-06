Toasted Strudel
Toasted Strudel
TsS
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Energetic
Apple
Blueberry
Diesel
Toasted Strudel effects are mostly calming.
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Toasted Strudel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Toasted Strudel, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Toasted Strudel strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Toasted Strudel strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Arthritis
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Toasted Strudel strain reviews(11)
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c........1
December 6, 2024
Anxious
Dry mouth
Caused a great bit of anxiety and paranoia. Not a fan of this one.
g........q
September 17, 2023
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Definitely not an Indica dominate strain. Its a well balanced hybrid with Limonene as the dominate terp, followed by Myrcene. Helps for focus and balancing mood; doesn't leave me over wired or sedated. Highly suggest to pair this stain for those who use sativa gummies but “dont feel anything”. Half a (10mg) sativa gummy + a few hits of Toasted Strudle = well balanced sativa effect.
l........2
December 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
It smells & taste just like apple strudel with a sweet melted icing. For me, it gives me a lift in my day & helps with chronic pain. It makes me happy. One of my all time favorites