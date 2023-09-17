Toasted Strudel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Toasted Strudel.
Toasted Strudel strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Toasted Strudel strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........q
September 17, 2023
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Definitely not an Indica dominate strain. Its a well balanced hybrid with Limonene as the dominate terp, followed by Myrcene. Helps for focus and balancing mood; doesn't leave me over wired or sedated. Highly suggest to pair this stain for those who use sativa gummies but “dont feel anything”. Half a (10mg) sativa gummy + a few hits of Toasted Strudle = well balanced sativa effect.
c........9
February 5, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Sleepy and head high with a good body feeling. Good for watching a movie or sleeping
a........o
January 12, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Perfect body high for sleep
l........2
December 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
It smells & taste just like apple strudel with a sweet melted icing. For me, it gives me a lift in my day & helps with chronic pain. It makes me happy. One of my all time favorites
S........y
November 5, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
It's cool. Some places label this a sativa which I would disagree. Good high but makes you sleepy. I'd smoke this if I were in pain but not when I'm socializing.
a........s
August 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Medium strength hit, beautiful flavor. Kinda floral mixed with a camel royal. Great smoke and very enjoyable.
c........1
December 6, 2024
Anxious
Dry mouth
Caused a great bit of anxiety and paranoia. Not a fan of this one.
w........0
October 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smooth, tastes like coffee cake and it helps with arthritis 🤓✌️