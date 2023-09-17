Definitely not an Indica dominate strain. Its a well balanced hybrid with Limonene as the dominate terp, followed by Myrcene. Helps for focus and balancing mood; doesn't leave me over wired or sedated. Highly suggest to pair this stain for those who use sativa gummies but “dont feel anything”. Half a (10mg) sativa gummy + a few hits of Toasted Strudle = well balanced sativa effect.