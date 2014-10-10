ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tokyo OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tokyo OG.

Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Nice strain although I’m pretty tolerant to the of og strains it’s relaxing
Avatar for julielowks
Member since 2019
Had the WORST trip ever with this strain!! I been smoking for about 3 years now with breaks, and let me tell you I had never experienced something so horrible with cannabis. I was in my bed at night shaking hearing voices thinking i had gotten my weed laced with meth or something worse. My body woul...
Avatar for inlunaborecoda
Member since 2018
This is an Academy on Fire during Student Admission... if you were going to a concert, you might instead (after the first handful of hits) remember this book you read last year and want to take your friends to a fine Fast-Food experience (of your choice) likely “A Late Night Comedic Isle” at New Sea...
Avatar for GeneralAmnesty
Member since 2018
after this one hit wonder the phrase "mood elevator" came quickly to mind.......when i returned to the dispensary, i ordered another eighth, well done
Avatar for RowanTheWild
Member since 2016
Milky Trichomes at just over 8 weeks, potent smell really kicks in at end. I also go through a lot of molasses:) Light on nutrients for this kush dom:)
Avatar for FireMarshallBill
Member since 2016
Smooth indica body buzz. Not overly potent (experienced user here, so it may be powerful to less experienced - be careful!). Also has calming effect on me. Great stress/tension relief.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KannaKingdom
Member since 2016
This should be called Tokyo Drift because it will send your ass drifting to La la land! Great indica hybrid with OG Kush direct lineage.
Avatar for MW82
Member since 2016
Super relaxing and pain relieving. My sample wasn't the most beautiful looking, but the smell is lovely and the high is excellent.
RelaxedSleepy