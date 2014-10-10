Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Had the WORST trip ever with this strain!! I been smoking for about 3 years now with breaks, and let me tell you I had never experienced something so horrible with cannabis. I was in my bed at night shaking hearing voices thinking i had gotten my weed laced with meth or something worse. My body woul...
This is an Academy on Fire during Student Admission... if you were going to a concert, you might instead (after the first handful of hits) remember this book you read last year and want to take your friends to a fine Fast-Food experience (of your choice) likely “A Late Night Comedic Isle” at New Sea...