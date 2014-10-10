ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tokyo OG, originating from Northern California, is yet another rendition of the famous OG Kush hybrid. This cutting preserves the traditional OG aroma that blends lemon and pine with a distinctive diesel bite. Indica characteristics shine through in this phenotype, offering a dense, chunky bud structure and relaxing effects that help many consumers put to sleep anxiety, pain, and stress. However, novices beware: Tokyo OG oftentimes boasts a staggeringly high THC content that can exacerbate anxiety rather than alleviate it.

Avatar for pauloantonio
Member since 2015
This be that nighttime shit...that do not go and drive shit...that, whoa I'm high as fuck shit...that I need to sit down but I'm already sitting type shit.
Avatar for rdjacobs30
Member since 2014
This is a beautiful OG hybrid, indica dominant female. Her smell alone will knock you on your ass. The taste is a frosty og with a subtle bite to the burn but not as sharp As some SFV can be. A very dense smoke and quite the lung filler. Two hits from a glass pipe and the room is full of smoke and ...
Avatar for GreenVW
Member since 2015
This is fantastic for helping me sleep. I personally wouldn't use this during the day unless I was stuck at home and had nothing to do but watch tv. If you are in need of something to help you sleep like a baby, I would recommend this strain! It works for me.
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
One of those few strains that tastes as good, if not better than it smells. Fruity Pebbles comes to mind when ground and that exact flavor profile lingers in your mouth after exhausted. Somewhat mind amusing, Indica heavy full body chill that will slow you down and quite possibly put you in the mood...
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
literally just got home from a drive to GREENFELLAS CLINIC in Garden Grove with a 4g eighth of some very premium Tokyo OG, feeling the hybrid effects almost immediately. The taste is that of a sweet line with a hint of lemon.... yummmmmmyyy highly reccommended (no pun intended)
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tokyo OG

