Tokyo Snow strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

Tokyo Snow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression

July 31, 2023
I really enjoyed Tokyo Snow. I'm a near-constant stoner and it takes a bit to give me a hit. This did it well, definitely felt a clearing in my brain. I was able to focus on writing and got a couple of chores done. Great for ADHD and depression. Smoked it ground up in a water bong. I did not smell grape.
8 people found this helpful
July 27, 2023
i found it great for relaxing and pain relief. It tastes like if your walking into an old head shop and the incense hits you and relaxing wave sets in. Found this gem at Flower dispensary in kalispell mt.
4 people found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Balanced hybrid that creates a relaxed, euphoric high.
2 people found this helpful
November 9, 2023
Heavy body high
December 9, 2023
This strain is definitely a special one. The buds are a purple colour with a rainbow of colours within the buds. The oz I got has got some Big 5g buds, and they look amazing! It smokes perfectly too. White Ash, and an even burn. I dig this strain. If you get a chance to try it, jump on it. You won't be disappointed.
April 8, 2024
I don't really write reviews but this one is homeset one i love how it feels and make my pain fully go away the smell the taste is great and for the price definitely worth it cost me 94 bucks at my local dispensaries thc percert is 86 percent so really not bad strain i recommend it as well to get if you wanna be cooked ;)
August 11, 2023
Immediately a favorite strain. As an experienced consumer, definitely sit down before loading up a bong with this. Very menthol & creamy. Weird mixture, but in all the right senses ;)
April 2, 2024
Great sativia dominate hybrid, has a sweet citrus before and after taste. Got an ounce for $40 at 22% thc.

