Tokyo Snow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tokyo Snow.
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
J........n
July 31, 2023
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
I really enjoyed Tokyo Snow. I'm a near-constant stoner and it takes a bit to give me a hit. This did it well, definitely felt a clearing in my brain. I was able to focus on writing and got a couple of chores done. Great for ADHD and depression. Smoked it ground up in a water bong. I did not smell grape.
r........1
July 27, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
i found it great for relaxing and pain relief. It tastes like if your walking into an old head shop and the incense hits you and relaxing wave sets in. Found this gem at Flower dispensary in kalispell mt.
g........9
July 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Balanced hybrid that creates a relaxed, euphoric high.
B........a
November 9, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Heavy body high
s........5
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Dry eyes
This strain is definitely a special one. The buds are a purple colour with a rainbow of colours within the buds. The oz I got has got some Big 5g buds, and they look amazing! It smokes perfectly too. White Ash, and an even burn. I dig this strain. If you get a chance to try it, jump on it. You won't be disappointed.
B........6
April 8, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I don't really write reviews but this one is homeset one i love how it feels and make my pain fully go away the smell the taste is great and for the price definitely worth it cost me 94 bucks at my local dispensaries thc percert is 86 percent so really not bad strain i recommend it as well to get if you wanna be cooked ;)
k........x
August 11, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Immediately a favorite strain. As an experienced consumer, definitely sit down before loading up a bong with this. Very menthol & creamy. Weird mixture, but in all the right senses ;)
t........a
April 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Great sativia dominate hybrid, has a sweet citrus before and after taste. Got an ounce for $40 at 22% thc.