Tokyo Snow
Tokyo Snow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hibachi Supreme and The Menthol. This strain is a rare and exclusive variety that was bred by Compound Genetics and is only available at MFUSED in Washington. Tokyo Snow has a complex and exotic aroma with notes of earthy cookies, petrol, and grape. Tokyo Snow is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tokyo Snow effects include euphoria, creativity, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tokyo Snow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and headaches. Bred by Compound Genetics, Tokyo Snow features flavors like grape, diesel, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Tokyo Snow typically ranges from $40-$50 per gram. Tokyo Snow is a potent and flavorful strain that can transport you to a winter wonderland of bliss. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Snow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Tokyo SnowOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Tokyo Snow strain effects
Tokyo Snow strain flavors
Tokyo Snow strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tokyo Snow products near you
Similar to Tokyo Snow near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—