HybridTHC 23%CBD 0%

Tokyo Snow

Tokyo Snow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hibachi Supreme and The Menthol. This strain is a rare and exclusive variety that was bred by Compound Genetics and is only available at MFUSED in Washington. Tokyo Snow has a complex and exotic aroma with notes of earthy cookies, petrol, and grape. Tokyo Snow is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tokyo Snow effects include euphoria, creativity, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tokyo Snow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and headaches. Bred by Compound Genetics, Tokyo Snow features flavors like grape, diesel, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Tokyo Snow typically ranges from $40-$50 per gram. Tokyo Snow is a potent and flavorful strain that can transport you to a winter wonderland of bliss. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Snow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Tokyo Snow strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

Tokyo Snow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
Tokyo Snow strain reviews19

July 31, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
I really enjoyed Tokyo Snow. I'm a near-constant stoner and it takes a bit to give me a hit. This did it well, definitely felt a clearing in my brain. I was able to focus on writing and got a couple of chores done. Great for ADHD and depression. Smoked it ground up in a water bong. I did not smell grape.
8 people found this helpful
July 27, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
i found it great for relaxing and pain relief. It tastes like if your walking into an old head shop and the incense hits you and relaxing wave sets in. Found this gem at Flower dispensary in kalispell mt.
4 people found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Balanced hybrid that creates a relaxed, euphoric high.
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight