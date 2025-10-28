Topanga OG
aka Topanga Canyon
Topanga OG
TpO
Hybrid
Tingly
Aroused
Uplifted
Chemical
Diesel
Blueberry
Topanga OG effects are mostly calming.
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Topanga OG, also known as Topanga Canyon,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, aroused, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Topanga OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Topanga OG strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
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Topanga OG strain reviews(18)
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G........e
October 28, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tingly
So I’m usually very skeptical with certain strains and I was coming off a 3 year break and I mainly look to avoid anxiety and paranoia and this strain was amazing ! Took a few hits and chilled and it was so relaxing and calming a mellow high and I had 0 thoughts during the high of being anxious ! Very uplifting! 10/10 recommend
s........y
June 16, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Refreshing, powerful, gassy fruit scent. Spicy citrus flavor. Smooth smoke with mostly big, easy to sift popcorn buds on a thick stem. Love the bud structure as a preferred fat doobie roller. Hits big but it’s a creeper, kinda like vodka but indescribably friendlier. Ifykyk or whatever. Balanced toke. Peppy on the uptake and more sedate on the down. Overall this is top tier flower.
L........6
March 24, 2025
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
It took 3 super smooth, super clean hits and I was floating. This strain has catapulted straight to the top of recent faves. If you’re a fan of MAC 1 or any cake strain, this will be right up your alley. Beginners beware.