Topanga OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Topanga OG.
Topanga OG strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Topanga OG reviews
G........e
October 28, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tingly
So I’m usually very skeptical with certain strains and I was coming off a 3 year break and I mainly look to avoid anxiety and paranoia and this strain was amazing ! Took a few hits and chilled and it was so relaxing and calming a mellow high and I had 0 thoughts during the high of being anxious ! Very uplifting! 10/10 recommend
s........y
June 16, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Refreshing, powerful, gassy fruit scent. Spicy citrus flavor. Smooth smoke with mostly big, easy to sift popcorn buds on a thick stem. Love the bud structure as a preferred fat doobie roller. Hits big but it’s a creeper, kinda like vodka but indescribably friendlier. Ifykyk or whatever. Balanced toke. Peppy on the uptake and more sedate on the down. Overall this is top tier flower.
L........6
March 24, 2025
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
It took 3 super smooth, super clean hits and I was floating. This strain has catapulted straight to the top of recent faves. If you’re a fan of MAC 1 or any cake strain, this will be right up your alley. Beginners beware.
z........h
April 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Dry mouth
Pure power
u........d
February 20, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
10/10 would recommend gassy af basil tropical citrus pine notes + heavy Indica makes me sleepy 😼
l........z
January 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
The best!!!
M........3
May 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Definitely has a pinool and camphor taste for terpenes. I truly like this sativa hybrid very mellow and uplifting with a weird stimulating and relaxing head space.
a........8
March 16, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Instantly relieved my stomach pain and nausea . Doughy lemon pepper taste, fruity smell. Love it for a night time smoke tingly couch lock sensations.