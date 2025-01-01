stock photo similar to Toronja
Toronja is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Face Melt x GovernMint Oasis. It was released as part of the 2023 El Krem collection. Toronja has the sharp mint notes from GovernMint Oasis paired with the tart citrus of Face Melt’s Grapefruit Chem parent. It was bred for ample cannabinoid content and vibrant flowers that manifest in indigo and lime green buds with thick orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Toronja, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
