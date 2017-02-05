We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain was bought from a recreational shop in washington rated at 20% thc... The buds seemed like they weren't flushed well... didnt taste amazing.. slighty sweet but i think a better flush and it would have been very tasty.. Bud structure was rock solid but nothing special.. Looked like mids.....