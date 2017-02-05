ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Brazy_Bubba
Member since 2020
i pikked dis strain up from ma friend/dealer, and me, ma kuzin and ma brother got fukkin stoned
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DuGGiB
Member since 2016
Was a nice smoke, compact buds
Avatar for inditiva0
Member since 2016
Kinda berry-mint flavored with piney exhale. Nice hybrid buzz with stony head rush and relaxed muscles. Not heady enough for a five star.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for tuss420
Member since 2016
This strain made me giggly af! Haha love it!
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ps4438
Member since 2015
Strong initially and slowly fades to minor relaxation. Great for everyday consumption if you need the pain relief while remaining semi lucid and semi motivated.
Avatar for dynamo94
Member since 2016
Very big and compact Bud very nice and intense smell. Very peacefull smoking session.in my opinion the taste is a bit too light. I got it from a friend who growed it outdoor.
Avatar for HazeRage
Member since 2011
This strain was bought from a recreational shop in washington rated at 20% thc... The buds seemed like they weren't flushed well... didnt taste amazing.. slighty sweet but i think a better flush and it would have been very tasty.. Bud structure was rock solid but nothing special.. Looked like mids.....
ArousedHappyTingly
Avatar for BigBudds1
Member since 2016
Great tight chunky buds! Good Chrystal's all the way through the buds. Great fruity smell with rich earthy undertones. Only problem is the buzz really didn't last that long. Overall great Weed!
HungryUplifted