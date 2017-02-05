ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Toxic Punch
Hybrid

3.9 17 reviews

Toxic Punch

Toxic Punch

Toxic Punch is a sativa-dominant concoction that crosses a hybrid of White Widow and Casey Jones with Blueberry. The fruity aromas of Toxic Punch are mixed with hints of berry and skunk that turn into a piney flavor on exhale. This hybrid gives consumers an energetic burst of heady effects that calms stress and won’t overcloud your thoughts.

Reviews

17

Avatar for BigBudds1
Member since 2016
Great tight chunky buds! Good Chrystal's all the way through the buds. Great fruity smell with rich earthy undertones. Only problem is the buzz really didn't last that long. Overall great Weed!
HungryUplifted
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
A sativa- dominant beauty, found it on the exotic shelf at Ultra and I couldn't pass it up. Strong fruity aromas mixed with hints of berry and pine. Definitely a heady and energetic burst of euphoric effects. A good find, I'm glad it exists.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BiCoastal
Member since 2015
Goes great with Fruit Punch!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for LazyBaked
Member since 2013
Very high grade stuff. The only reason I wouldn't give it an A+ is because it doesn't last very long. The type of buzz you can still function on. Good for during the day but if used at night is very relaxing. Smell and taste is awesome. Looks: Light green buds with dark green leaves. Lots of orange...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for inditiva0
Member since 2016
Kinda berry-mint flavored with piney exhale. Nice hybrid buzz with stony head rush and relaxed muscles. Not heady enough for a five star.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Casey Jones
Blueberry
Toxic Punch

Products with Toxic Punch

