Trailblazer
Trailblazer
Trl
Hybrid
Uplifted
Talkative
Focused
Diesel
Lemon
Chemical
Trailblazer effects are mostly energizing.
Trailblazer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Trailblazer is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Trailblazer features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Trailblazer typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Trailblazer's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Trailblazer, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Trailblazer strain effects
Trailblazer strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
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Trailblazer strain reviews(1)
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f........i
December 23, 2025
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Good Strain. Covered in trichomes, buds are dense (rock hard) not airy at all. Buds are small though. As an experienced cannabis user, who indulges multiple times per day, everyday, I would definitely recommend this strain for anything ranging from work to sleep. It acts like a sativa when you have things to do but if you smoke it while relaxing, it'll definitely knock you out like an indica.