Avatar for msarrault
Member since 2019
Excellent herb for pain, and stress, both of which I personally suffer from. Hope to see it again locally, in Michigan
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for thekidbburke
Member since 2018
My mate and I just smoked a joint outside and now I’m sitting on my couch. I’m feeling talkative my eyes are low but I’m chillin no worries. My mate next to me says he has some tingling in his hands pretty jitterery but still can control his high and find his euphoria (my mate is an experience smoke...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for MPhelps
Member since 2014
Love this strain! All I can taste is that classic OG kush flavor. Nice indica couch lock feeling great to help ya crash out or just relax. Get you some ASAP!!!
Avatar for Gomez9741
Member since 2016
Trap Star was on the top tier at a local AZ spot , had to pick some up after a whiff.. It delivered &amp; I felt great . Picked up more the next day
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for HigherNature
Member since 2018
Trap Star by Rarest Cannabis Sunrise Wellness, Vancouver B.C. $15/g I knew I was in for a treat after my first puff. Classic heavy kush terpenes but with a bit of twist. The buds were majestically caked with trichomes. Sticky with a delicious and rich aroma. Effects are instant and potent. I could...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MarkDogg
Member since 2014
Trap star is amazing helps with pain after a long day.I got it at Az organix in shatter form If anyone is looking for a nice strain to relax this is it!
Avatar for dedwerkz
Member since 2016
Purchased from Swell on Camelback Road, this batch was from Copperstate Farms. The Strain had an excellent taste and an excellent smoke. Floral notes and an almost juicy flavor was left on the mouth and tongue after a moderate bowl. The high came on suddenly and was very pleasurable. I don't recomme...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
First time we smoked Trap Star, it made us both a little anxious. This time we smoked a shatter joint (Trap Star shatter and flower) and I loved it. Heavy OG/ diesel taste, heavy OG effects. Starts out with a spacy head high and then just bulldozes your body. Sleep shortly after.
