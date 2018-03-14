Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My mate and I just smoked a joint outside and now I’m sitting on my couch. I’m feeling talkative my eyes are low but I’m chillin no worries. My mate next to me says he has some tingling in his hands pretty jitterery but still can control his high and find his euphoria (my mate is an experience smoke...
Trap Star by Rarest Cannabis
Sunrise Wellness, Vancouver B.C.
$15/g
I knew I was in for a treat after my first puff. Classic heavy kush terpenes but with a bit of twist. The buds were majestically caked with trichomes. Sticky with a delicious and rich aroma.
Effects are instant and potent. I could...
Purchased from Swell on Camelback Road, this batch was from Copperstate Farms. The Strain had an excellent taste and an excellent smoke. Floral notes and an almost juicy flavor was left on the mouth and tongue after a moderate bowl. The high came on suddenly and was very pleasurable. I don't recomme...
First time we smoked Trap Star, it made us both a little anxious. This time we smoked a shatter joint (Trap Star shatter and flower) and I loved it. Heavy OG/ diesel taste, heavy OG effects. Starts out with a spacy head high and then just bulldozes your body. Sleep shortly after.