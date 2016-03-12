ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Travel Joint reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Travel Joint.

Reviews

15

Avatar for brucep10
Member since 2017
My wife and my go-to strain. The high is energetic and fun, and just about always leads to some husband and wife fun-time (-; I highly recommend for experienced and newbies alike, a friendly strain that works for just about anyone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ama_hi_mama
Member since 2018
LOVE LOVE this strain. I recently purchased two prerolls at NuWu in Las Vegas. This was the most uplifting strain I've ever tried. It should be called travel crack. I cleaned and organized my house for two straight days, even deep cleaned my sink which is something I have never done before!? If you ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ChicagoVol
Member since 2017
Nice smoke, first comes the uplifting tingle, then the relaxing high. The combo makes for a potent evening smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bayfanatic
Member since 2016
Great for anxiety and mello for daytime functionality
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Travel Joint
Avatar for HighAF702
Member since 2017
Pretty good strain. Can be used in the daytime but is a bit of a downer so would recommend for evening use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
💼🍵 Travel Joint is a very energetic sativa dominant hybrid with some interesting characteristics. It's flavor is similar to tea, with a slight minty taste. It will give you a cerebral blast of energy and focus and a nice body high to go with it. A wonderful morning or get stuff done kind of strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for weedperson
Member since 2016
Smelled of mushrooms and soil, tasted of burnt nothingness if that makes any sense. Definetly wouldn't try again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Cannaq
Member since 2016
love it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic