Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Travel Joint.
Reviews
15
brucep10
Member since 2017
My wife and my go-to strain. The high is energetic and fun, and just about always leads to some husband and wife fun-time (-;
I highly recommend for experienced and newbies alike, a friendly strain that works for just about anyone.
LOVE LOVE this strain. I recently purchased two prerolls at NuWu in Las Vegas. This was the most uplifting strain I've ever tried. It should be called travel crack. I cleaned and organized my house for two straight days, even deep cleaned my sink which is something I have never done before!? If you ...
💼🍵 Travel Joint is a very energetic sativa dominant hybrid with some interesting characteristics. It's flavor is similar to tea, with a slight minty taste. It will give you a cerebral blast of energy and focus and a nice body high to go with it. A wonderful morning or get stuff done kind of strain...