The Travel Joint from Green Life Productions in Nevada is a sativa-dominant strain derived from Alien Star Dawg (Alien Kush x Stardawg) and Monster Cookies genetics. Bred for the best characteristics this plant could express from Greenpoint Seeds' original genetics, the Travel Joint strain radiates with an aroma of sharp lime, fresh mint, and earthy kush. Her effects peak slowly, beginning with stimulating mind and body sensations that come to a crescendo over time.
