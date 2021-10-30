This is perfect for the type of work I do, customer service on the phones. I can focus and not get stressed. Problem solving is easy, as I am more focused. I find it gives me energy. I often find my leg bouncing but that doesn't really bother me. Instead of people annoying me, I've found myself laughing and having more fun with my work, often joking with the people I interact with. I no longer hate my job. I still don't like it, but this makes it VERY tolerable. I recommend!