Tre OG effects are mostly energizing.
Tre OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tre OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tre OG strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Tre OG strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Tre OG strain reviews(13)
