Picked up an eighth of this strain that was on sale, and overall I’m satisfied and definitely think it’s worth a try, though I personally don’t plan on buying it again. Buds were fairly loose and fluffy, and can be broken apart easily by hand. Once ground, definitely fell more on the sticky side of the spectrum, though. Flavor was by far my favorite aspect of this strain, though. It’s a very potent lemon-citrus flavor with maybe a hint of pine or menthol. Very pleasant to vape. Effects were relatively potent at 25% THC, and it felt like a hybrid, but definitely leaning more Sativa-ish. Was a very strong, “buzzy” head high that made my whole face tingle and sent my mind on all kinds of crazy trains of thought. Very little couch lock feeling like with more indica-dominant hybrids, but had strong munchies like an indica, so be wary of that. Overall enjoyable but also caused a bit of anxiety at times that I don’t get with other strains. I’m an indica guy, but I’d say this one’s definitely worth a shot, especially if Sativa-dom strains are your thing.

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