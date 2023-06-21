Tre OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tre OG.
Tre OG strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Tre OG strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Tre OG reviews
n........x
June 21, 2023
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Picked up an eighth of this strain that was on sale, and overall I’m satisfied and definitely think it’s worth a try, though I personally don’t plan on buying it again. Buds were fairly loose and fluffy, and can be broken apart easily by hand. Once ground, definitely fell more on the sticky side of the spectrum, though. Flavor was by far my favorite aspect of this strain, though. It’s a very potent lemon-citrus flavor with maybe a hint of pine or menthol. Very pleasant to vape. Effects were relatively potent at 25% THC, and it felt like a hybrid, but definitely leaning more Sativa-ish. Was a very strong, “buzzy” head high that made my whole face tingle and sent my mind on all kinds of crazy trains of thought. Very little couch lock feeling like with more indica-dominant hybrids, but had strong munchies like an indica, so be wary of that. Overall enjoyable but also caused a bit of anxiety at times that I don’t get with other strains. I’m an indica guy, but I’d say this one’s definitely worth a shot, especially if Sativa-dom strains are your thing.
a........1
May 3, 2023
Headache
Absolute waste of time. This flower did almost nothing to my psych. No more of a buzz than a cigarette. Tasted awful. Very leafy and full of thick stems.
u........l
January 4, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
This strain is one of my favorites. It has a really nice heavy head high that sends you floating on your toes but very aware and focused.
d........b
June 19, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Dizzy
Wasnt sure what to expect with this strain except that it was a sativa hybrid. I gave it some time before writing this review.. and i just cant bring myself to like it. It doesn’t taste all that great for starters.. being it live resin i expected a little more of a flavor profile. Almost has like a dryer sheet taste to it. Strange. The effects… well, the effects are not all that desirable either. I am feeling slightly drowsy but awake. It leaves my head in a fog and i feel almost light headed or majorly dizzy. Not a fun feeling. The dizziness it gives me really sucks because I want to focus my attention on playing a video game but when i move my eyes i feel damn dizzy and its distracting. There isnt much info on this strain so im assuming it’s something that still needs to be perfected. Maybe one day it will be a desirable strain but most certainly not the way it is now.
m........8
July 20, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is perfect for the type of work I do, customer service on the phones. I can focus and not get stressed. Problem solving is easy, as I am more focused. I find it gives me energy. I often find my leg bouncing but that doesn't really bother me. Instead of people annoying me, I've found myself laughing and having more fun with my work, often joking with the people I interact with. I no longer hate my job. I still don't like it, but this makes it VERY tolerable. I recommend!
V........7
September 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dizzy
Tre Og good for focus
m........m
March 2, 2022
From the Grassroots website: “This truly satisfying Hybrid serves up the ultimate Chem/OG cross. It hits you with its potency, promising raw, delicious dankness. Overflowing with trichomes, this strain has a deliciously unique look. Take in its sweet earthy flavor and the energetic, creative flow it provides.” Effects: “CREATIVE, ENERGIZING, EUPHORIC, RELAXING, UPLIFTING” Terpenes: Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene Flavors: earth, herb, herbal
C........0
October 30, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I’ve gotten this quite a few times from curaleaf in Gettysburg Pa, and each time I’ve gotten it I haven’t been disappointed. I smoke everyday and this will still do the trick. But keep in mind if your a veteran consumer it’s not going to be like when you first started smoking and got smacked off your face, that being said I still feel that it could be a bit stronger.