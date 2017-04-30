ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.  

Avatar for EvanYYC
Member since 2017
This was a pleasant but odd surprise. Even on balance strains I still get a bit of the THC head buzz. It's manageable, but it's there. On this strain, it's very, very faint. Faint to the point where you don't feel "high". This was both trying it by vape and also trying it by smoking a bowl. The bre...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for brifaulkner86
Member since 2017
Love that there is no couch lock, which for me, means no anxiety or panic attack. Greatly relaxes the muscles and eases nerve pain. Definitely a medicinal strain, not for heavier users looking for a high, you won’t find it here. But, you will get some good pain relief and relaxation.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mrdpatt
Member since 2017
Great for relaxing in the evening when you don't want the sleeping effects of a strong indica or the jitters from an energetic sativa. These hybrid has a throaty hit and mellow favor. I enjoy smoking this bud out of a water bong.
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for canadient83
Member since 2018
Bought under the name "Free" by Solei. First thing I noticed was that it smelled like lemon candy. I vaporized 2 bowls (low tolerance) and wasn't really high per se, but definitely had a bit of a buzz. The "high" was mostly just relaxing, great to just hang out and watch cartoons or play video ga...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for -Jimbo--
Member since 2016
Great strain, really worked to relieve the stress of life and almost immediate killed the pain in my knees. I am a fan of the high CBD strains so the lack of a head high really made my day I was able to keep getting my projects done.
EnergeticRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Swiss Gold
parent
Second strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
