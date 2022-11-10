Tres Leches
Tres Leches is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Koolato with Cookies and Cream. This strain produces uplifting and energetic effects and pairs well with productive activities like creative thinking or simply getting your chores done. Tres Leches features an aromatic floral flavor profile with subtle notes of cinnamon, citrus, and lavender. Medical marijuana patients choose Tres Leches to relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tres Leches - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of your experience.
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed fluffy nugs with dark green foliage and topped with snowy trichomes.