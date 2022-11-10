stock photo similar to Tres Leches
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Tres Leches

Tres Leches is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Koolato with Cookies and Cream. This strain produces uplifting and energetic effects and pairs well with productive activities like creative thinking or simply getting your chores done. Tres Leches features an aromatic floral flavor profile with subtle notes of cinnamon, citrus, and lavender. Medical marijuana patients choose Tres Leches to relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tres Leches - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of your experience.

Suggest an edit

Tres Leches strain effects

Reported by 47 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Creative

Energetic

Tres Leches strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression


Tres Leches strain reviews47

November 10, 2022
Didn’t know this pod was a hybrid. I’m a medical patient with a very high tolerance. This gets me high. It’s a silly, play with your Front Loops kind of strain. You can get things done and enjoy the work. It’s a heady high so it’s great for pain IMO. It distracts me. Tastes creamy and spicy.
16 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
Very head high strain, loosens the body up too but not in a sleepy tired way. Perfect sativa hybrid for a wake & bake <3
9 people found this helpful
October 31, 2021
I feel very calm but not in a sleepy way uplifting too
9 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tres Leches strain genetics

Tres Leches grow information

According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed fluffy nugs with dark green foliage and topped with snowy trichomes.