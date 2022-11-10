Tres Leches reviews
F........0
November 10, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Didn’t know this pod was a hybrid. I’m a medical patient with a very high tolerance. This gets me high. It’s a silly, play with your Front Loops kind of strain. You can get things done and enjoy the work. It’s a heady high so it’s great for pain IMO. It distracts me. Tastes creamy and spicy.
j........4
December 7, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Very head high strain, loosens the body up too but not in a sleepy tired way. Perfect sativa hybrid for a wake & bake <3
r........y
October 31, 2021
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
I feel very calm but not in a sleepy way uplifting too
m........e
May 9, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
My husband and I tried Tres Leches from a five pack of pre-roll shorties from Candescent (package says it's 33% THC), from All Around Wellness. It was so amazing. We were immediately turned on after smoking half of the shorty, and had the most amazing sex ever, in the middle of the day. (Did the short film we were watching on TCM about bowling alley machinery make a difference -- with all the balls, holes, and pins?) Anyway, we were able to have an amazing afternoon and evening. We both agreed that the high was strong and long lasting, and so perfect for staying in.
H........t
July 19, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
This is my favorite strain for the day. It's my perfect medicine for me. Helps with any pains, stress, & anxiety I may have to function & operateinmy daily life. I am motivated in a much more positive attitude throughout the day without faking it. I can even work from home, stay focused (even while I am multitasking being a mom) & reach my numbers at work for the day. Plus, not being overboard or overwhelming any ways like some other saliva strains can do & be known for negatively. WARNING: I notice if I haven't eaten for the day & had this strain in noon to late afternoon it will make me eat. Not overkill eat like indica, but it will; how I see it take care of yourself because you are such a busy person. Now let's go get some carrots & a little bit of ranch. Then start crunching them carrots & numbers. All of this for me = Perfection as far as I'm concerned.
v........o
September 26, 2022
Giggly
Happy
if you make edibles at home you have GOT to try this shit. aromatic as all fuck, smells like strawberries and cream and tea and gives whatever you put it in a heavenly fragrance and sweet herbal flavor. definitely not the strongest, you gotta smoke a LOT if you wanna get fried, but the high is mellow and heady and worth the investment of time.
t........6
February 16, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I've done Tres Leches in both flower and rosin. In my opinion, it does not taste like Tres Leches. It does have a vanilla taste to it though. It provides a strong head-high. The high itself, takes me back to simpler times and brings back great memories that I once forgot. I highly recommend it.
e........3
December 31, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
What a pleasant surprise! This nearly total head-high is perfect for waking-and-baking, and then a lunchtime pick-me-up, without much of a body-high comedown at the end at all. I love it for housework (crank up the tunes). This means you’ll really enjoy your indica after dinner. Relaxed yet alert. My new go-to.