This is my favorite strain for the day. It's my perfect medicine for me. Helps with any pains, stress, & anxiety I may have to function & operateinmy daily life. I am motivated in a much more positive attitude throughout the day without faking it. I can even work from home, stay focused (even while I am multitasking being a mom) & reach my numbers at work for the day. Plus, not being overboard or overwhelming any ways like some other saliva strains can do & be known for negatively. WARNING: I notice if I haven't eaten for the day & had this strain in noon to late afternoon it will make me eat. Not overkill eat like indica, but it will; how I see it take care of yourself because you are such a busy person. Now let's go get some carrots & a little bit of ranch. Then start crunching them carrots & numbers. All of this for me = Perfection as far as I'm concerned.