Tri-Berry #1
Tri-Berry #1 effects are mostly calming.
Tri-Berry #1 potency is higher THC than average.
Tri-Berry #1 is a flavorful hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix, created from the fruity pairing of Strawberry Banana × Banana Punch. This strain is known for its rich berry-forward terpene profile that blends sweet strawberry and mixed berry aromas with creamy banana and subtle tropical undertones. The flavor mirrors the aroma, delivering a smooth combination of ripe berries, sweet banana cream, and light candy-like sweetness on the finish. The high typically begins with a happy, euphoric lift that brightens mood and encourages creativity before gradually settling into a calming body relaxation that remains smooth and balanced. With its vibrant fruit flavor and enjoyable hybrid effects, Tri-Berry #1 is a great choice for relaxing, socializing, or enjoying a flavorful session any time of day. If you’ve tried Tri-Berry #1, leave a review and let others know what you think!
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Tri-Berry #1 strain effects
Tri-Berry #1 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
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