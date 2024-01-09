Triangle Larry reviews
c........4
January 9, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
A really nice strain for a wake n bake or before bed. This is a very diverse strain. The flavors I get are citrus, pine & lemon with gas ⛽️
d........h
February 4, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very calm yet powerful high. Very relaxing but able to stay alert and focused
e........k
July 30, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I love triangle Larry I have chronic pancreatitis and certain strains hurt my pancreas ans triangle Larry is one of few that is very good on my pancreas