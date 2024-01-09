Triangle Larry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triangle Larry.

write a review

Triangle Larry strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Triangle Larry reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
January 9, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
A really nice strain for a wake n bake or before bed. This is a very diverse strain. The flavors I get are citrus, pine & lemon with gas ⛽️
2 people found this helpful
February 4, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Very calm yet powerful high. Very relaxing but able to stay alert and focused
1 person found this helpful
July 30, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I love triangle Larry I have chronic pancreatitis and certain strains hurt my pancreas ans triangle Larry is one of few that is very good on my pancreas

Buy strains with similar effects to Triangle Larry

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...