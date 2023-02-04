I feel like this hits you in stages. I smoked from the bowl and was hit with the high from it about 5-10 minutes after exhaling. At first I was energetic, and motivated, then after about 30-40 mins I was giggling and laughing at little dumb things. Then, at the end of the high as it was wearing off you get hit with that blah feeling at the end. You know the one where your like, tired and un motivated and wanna just lay on the bed and do nothing. Maybe it's because there's 3 strains involved , but I would say the high was like being on a roller-coaster of different highs. Very unique. I only give it a 4 star review instead of 5 because of that nasty 'blah' feeling at the end. 100% do not use this strain if you are new to cannabis, it is very strong.