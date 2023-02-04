TriCross
aka Tricross
TriCross effects are mostly calming.
TriCross, also spelled Tricross, is a new indica-dominant strain from Atlas Seeds, a three-way hybrid of Mythic OG x Field Cookies x Gravenstein. TriCross grows into vibrant green buds with purple flecks and orange hairs, and emits a strong aroma of citrus and gas. Atlas says it has one of the noses in their catalog, along with 25% THC. Expect a tingly, stony high to match. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed TriCross, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
TriCross strain effects
TriCross strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
