Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain TriCross.
TriCross strain effects
TriCross strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Nausea
j........n
February 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Sleepy
I feel like this hits you in stages. I smoked from the bowl and was hit with the high from it about 5-10 minutes after exhaling. At first I was energetic, and motivated, then after about 30-40 mins I was giggling and laughing at little dumb things. Then, at the end of the high as it was wearing off you get hit with that blah feeling at the end. You know the one where your like, tired and un motivated and wanna just lay on the bed and do nothing. Maybe it's because there's 3 strains involved , but I would say the high was like being on a roller-coaster of different highs. Very unique. I only give it a 4 star review instead of 5 because of that nasty 'blah' feeling at the end. 100% do not use this strain if you are new to cannabis, it is very strong.
K........5
January 25, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
First off, this was home grown. No idea on the THC level. I am an everyday smoker for the last 3 years. This one leveled me like it was the first time. In the beginning Head on a string, so it won’t float away feeling. Very relaxed. One simple bowl would last me upwards of 4 hours. However, who stops at 1? The more you hit, the more your concentration leaves the chat. Shortly after that, you can’t keep your eyes open and then your alarm goes off 7 hours later. NOT FOR BEGINNERS!!!
l........3
March 21, 2023
Happy
Hungry
This strain is a creeper. The buzz sets in very slowly and the high is good, albeit a bit uneven in its strength and comes in waves, if you’re into that. It’s pretty good for stoning out and watching tv, but also helps my joints when I exercise. Overall, it’s very relaxing and I feel pretty damned happy when I’m on it.
b........a
August 3, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Had 100% germination rate (4 plants from seed). Outdoor in raised beds with drip irrigation, good soil but nothing crazy. Didn’t fertilize but had good compost. East Bay California, sowing 4/18, sprouted 4/20, first plant flowers 5/28 the rest within a week. First plant harvested 7/4 with 7oz after drying and trimming. The rest of the plants were pulled over the following 3 weeks (the first plant shadowed the other three quite a bit). Total for the 4 plants was just under 2.5lbs after drying and trimming. Great experience.
s........b
May 1, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
If you want to feel relax & don’t want to feel any Panic Attack or Anxiety this is the right strain.