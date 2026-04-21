Triple Blueberry
aka Crunch Berries
Triple Blueberry
TrB
Hybrid
Relaxed
Sleepy
Euphoric
Berry
Sweet
Earthy
Triple Blueberry effects are mostly calming.
Triple Blueberry from Encanto Green Cross is “Chong Certified” hybrid strain that brings blissful relaxation to mind and body. Much like the popular cereal that lends this strain its name, Crunch Berry Kush has a sweet fruity aroma counterbalanced by a hint of spice.
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Triple Blueberry strain effects
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Similar to Triple Blueberry near Ashburn, VA
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Triple Blueberry strain reviews(63)
Read all reviews
m........5
April 21, 2026
oh my gosh I knew as soon as I smelled it it was going to be the sweet that I love that I haven't seen since I first bought Medical back in 2019. I wish I could find it around me in Northwest Arkansas!
c........s
March 1, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
Knocked me right out. Starts at the eyes then moves all the way to the toes slowly. Don’t smoke too much at once :)
A........6
January 24, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
wow this is something else.. sweet creamy berry taste. with a hint of a minty spice.. hits in the eyes but it become a creeper n keep coming. body is super relaxed. still have that's energy to do stuff. gets you going. smoked another one and it just still gets you going. the more you smoke this one I bet you'll have amazing sleep.