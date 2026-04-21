Triple Blueberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triple Blueberry.
Triple Blueberry strain effects
Reported by 63 real people like you
Triple Blueberry reviews
m........5
April 21, 2026
oh my gosh I knew as soon as I smelled it it was going to be the sweet that I love that I haven't seen since I first bought Medical back in 2019. I wish I could find it around me in Northwest Arkansas!
c........s
March 1, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
Knocked me right out. Starts at the eyes then moves all the way to the toes slowly. Don’t smoke too much at once :)
A........6
January 24, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
wow this is something else.. sweet creamy berry taste. with a hint of a minty spice.. hits in the eyes but it become a creeper n keep coming. body is super relaxed. still have that's energy to do stuff. gets you going. smoked another one and it just still gets you going. the more you smoke this one I bet you'll have amazing sleep.
J........1
April 8, 2019
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
This one is really nice but watch out it's a creeper! First off the taste is really good and it does taste like the cereal which brought flashbacks to Scooby Doo and the gang on Saturday morning lol. Secondly the creep. Wow. The taste had me taking 4 rips instead of 2 and then about 5-6 minutes later it kicked in hard. It gets behind the eyes like a blueberry strain would and it really relaxes my body as well. I am not really functional at the moment and I'm about 30 minutes in. I should've waited until after supper but I didn't know....OMG I didn't know.... lol. It's all good as I don't have a lot to do today but this one slows time down a bit so relax and go with it.
P........5
September 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
My first time and it was oh so worth the wait. I’m a Kush baby so it was lovely from the moment I flicked my Bic!!!! Flavorful, smooth and fresh. Delightful and totally relaxed.
A........8
February 16, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry eyes
I really enjoy this, it’s very calming and helping with my pain
s........2
July 27, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Very potent , good for relaxing and sleep. Good for movies & happy Blueberry with just a nice hint of OG fuel . Highly recommend
J........3
February 6, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Such good bud. Wow. Hits like a hammer. Tasted more like blackberries or raspberries.