Hybrid
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Diesel
Grape
Earthy
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Triple Platinum effects are mostly calming.
Triple Platinum potency is higher THC than average.
Triple Platinum is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, relaxed, and talkative. Triple Platinum has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Triple Platinum, before let us know! Leave a review.
Triple Platinum strain effects
Triple Platinum strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Triple Platinum strain reviews(8)
October 1, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
September 11, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
February 2, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy