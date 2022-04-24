Triple Platinum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Triple Platinum.
Triple Platinum strain effects
Triple Platinum strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
Triple Platinum reviews
5........y
April 24, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I can’t move she says lol awesome hybrid super relaxing
T........6
February 2, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Cultivator: Firelands Scientific (Ohio) Genetic Lineage: Purple Punch x Platinum Candy Classification: Hybrid (Indica-dominant) Main Terpene(s): Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene My experience: Very light-leaning indica hybrid that helps melt stress away. I tried the 0.5 g live rosin cart and the terpene profile was amazing. I gave it 4 stars because the cartridge was having issues periodically.
S........1
February 17, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Triple platinum was straight fire!! I found this at cannaceutics in Albuquerque New Mexico. This flower did not disappoint. Highly recommend.
S........6
September 11, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Man this shit is fire as fuck omg crazy high ...played division 2 until my fucking eyes bleed 😆 any way I got 3 bad discs in my back .....problem solved
j........9
October 5, 2021
Great taste but can be a little harsh on the smoke. Great relaxing high
v........0
October 1, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
This green is pretty good. Couch lock but focused, relaxed and wide awake
d........r
July 27, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Vaping this in my pax for the third time tonight after work and wow, is this stuff incredible. It's super balanced and perfect medication for me so far. It elevates my head and relieves my pain without leaving me feeling "stoned" or overly impaired the next day if I consume before bed. Firelands Scientific's Triple Platinum is absolutely worth a try. And it was on sale!