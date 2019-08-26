Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.