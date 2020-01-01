We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bred by Green Team Genetics, Tristar Pebbles is a cross of Triangle Kush x Stardawg and Green Team Genetics' own Cookie Pebbles. The cross results in chunky, bulbous OG buds that are drenched in resin. Tristar Pebbles' terpene profile puts out a pungent candied creaminess that tastes delicious.