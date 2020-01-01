ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Tristar Pebbles
Hybrid

Tristar Pebbles

Bred by Green Team Genetics, Tristar Pebbles is a cross of Triangle Kush x Stardawg and Green Team Genetics' own Cookie Pebbles. The cross results in chunky, bulbous OG buds that are drenched in resin. Tristar Pebbles' terpene profile puts out a pungent candied creaminess that tastes delicious.

 

Lineage

Triangle Kush
Stardawg
