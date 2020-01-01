Powerhouse strains San Fernando Valley OG and Triangle Kush 91 meet Cookie Pebbles in this cross by the Green Team Genetics. With a strong lemon gas undertone, this strain celebrates a fruity cereal and cookie dough flavor that makes for a deliciously smooth smoke. Buds stack in beautiful dense nuggets that take on a lime green color. Give Cookie Pebbles OG a try if you’re looking for a softer OG flavor that still packs a punch.
