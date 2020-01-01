ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookie Pebbles OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cookie Pebbles OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Cookie Pebbles OG

Cookie Pebbles OG

Powerhouse strains San Fernando Valley OG and Triangle Kush 91 meet Cookie Pebbles in this cross by the Green Team Genetics. With a strong lemon gas undertone, this strain celebrates a fruity cereal and cookie dough flavor that makes for a deliciously smooth smoke. Buds stack in beautiful dense nuggets that take on a lime green color. Give Cookie Pebbles OG a try if you’re looking for a softer OG flavor that still packs a punch.

 

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Cookie Pebbles OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookie Pebbles OG nearby.

Products with Cookie Pebbles OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cookie Pebbles OG nearby.