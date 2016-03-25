ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for the4xrhino
Member since 2019
smoked a hole gram nothing
Avatar for shacklv
Member since 2018
New favorite strain. Hands down.
Avatar for Samemch602
Member since 2018
I love this strain so much! felt so happy and relaxed, but also like calm. I went to a concert and laughed my ass off and was just vibing with the music hard core. this is an amazing strain ti help you if you dont have much of appetite and need to est some food!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jmspringer
Member since 2017
Not bad. smells great
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BOHICASNAFU
Member since 2016
Trixxx by Weed by Example Another strain I can't recall why I picked it up. Price must have been right. Trixxx is a pretty harsh inhale, really rough down the throat with the vaporizer. I tend to rotate four strains and every time I came to it I knew I was in for a rough time. That said, it is a dec...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for PeytonH
Member since 2019
So I got this in concentrate, and I first took 2 hits and waited fo the effects to kick in, waited 5-10 min and felt it in the head but not too much, took about 8 more rips and holy fuck this strain is a creeper!! I was chillin watchin music videos and next thing I know I’m writing a review about th...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for AuntieDee
Member since 2019
Not what I expected based on the name but man am I pleased
Relaxed
Avatar for TylerParker23
Member since 2018
I had this in a vape Pen. Came in a box with a the trix bunny high as fuck. Shit was super fire.
HappyRelaxedSleepy