Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love this strain so much! felt so happy and relaxed, but also like calm. I went to a concert and laughed my ass off and was just vibing with the music hard core. this is an amazing strain ti help you if you dont have much of appetite and need to est some food!
Trixxx by Weed by Example
Another strain I can't recall why I picked it up. Price must have been right.
Trixxx is a pretty harsh inhale, really rough down the throat with the vaporizer. I tend to rotate four strains and every time I came to it I knew I was in for a rough time. That said, it is a dec...
So I got this in concentrate, and I first took 2 hits and waited fo the effects to kick in, waited 5-10 min and felt it in the head but not too much, took about 8 more rips and holy fuck this strain is a creeper!! I was chillin watchin music videos and next thing I know I’m writing a review about th...