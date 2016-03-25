ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Trix

Riot Seeds claims to have created the most potent and reliable Colombian Gold hybrid in the world by crossing a New World landrace with Loompa’s Chemdawg D cut. Combining the sweet fruity smell of Colombian Gold with the fuel scents of Chemdawg makes Trix a delicious smoke. Finishing in 10 weeks and producing massive yields, Trix is sure to be a sativa grower’s dream. Users can expect an electric, motivating high from this strain.   

Great day time strain! Seriously smells like Trix cereal after grinding it. Tastes similar to girl scout cookies but with fruity undertones. Great for lifting the mood and making you giggle 🙊
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Giving this strain a 5/5 solely because of the taste. Recently just got this guy in live resin form and you can taste heavy lime terps with grapefruit and a hint of coconut! Seriously probably the tastiest strain I have smoked. The high is immediate and clear headed as well.
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
This strain is the most beautiful sweet tasting bud I've ever smoked! I really love this strain. For ratings on taste I'll give it an 9 out of 10 and as for looks it's a 9 out of 10 as well! This bus smells just like fruity pebbles! It reminds me of fruity pebbles and trix cereal by the coloration a...
GigglyHappyRelaxed
I had this in a vape Pen. Came in a box with a the trix bunny high as fuck. Shit was super fire.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Trixxx by Weed by Example Another strain I can't recall why I picked it up. Price must have been right. Trixxx is a pretty harsh inhale, really rough down the throat with the vaporizer. I tend to rotate four strains and every time I came to it I knew I was in for a rough time. That said, it is a dec...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
