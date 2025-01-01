Troll Foot
Troll Foot
TFT
Hybrid
Troll Foot is a hybrid autoflower strain bred in a complex combination of strains that include Satori crossed with Sour OG, that resulting strain crossed with Octoberry, and that resulting strain crossed with Crème de la Chem. Troll Foot has 24% THC and dark green buds that appear blue, with vibrant orange hairs that emit a strong earthy and pine aroma with diesel notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Troll Foot, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
